Webinar held on utilising Vietnamese living overseas to promote local goods

Vietnamese goods at a supermarket in Singapore. — Photo nhandan.vn HÀ NỘI — A webinar in Hà Nội on Wednesday discussed how Vietnamese people living overseas (OV) can help promote Vietnamese goods on the international stage. The event follows the Prime Minister's Decision No 1797/QĐ-TTg, a project which encourages the OVs' involvement in the introduction, consumption and development of Vietnamese goods abroad. Speaking at the seminar, Vũ Bá Phú, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency, hoped that the collaboration between Vietnamese businesses overseas and domestic agencies would continue to strengthen cooperation in the future. He called on Vietnamese people at home and abroad to support the National Brand programme, so that each individual can act as a representative of Vietnamese brands to their international friends. The Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency is ready to connect Vietnamese brands with local importers and provide information and updates on market trends. The agency will help promote bringing Vietnamese products into the overseas distribution system, Phú said. The distribution of Vietnamese goods in European countries has developed relatively well. However, this system has not been fully and effectively promoted due to limitations in domestic enterprises and product quality.

