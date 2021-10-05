VPBank wins ‘Việt Nam House of the Year’ award by Asia Risk 2021 in risk management and derivatives

Staff at VPBank. — Photo courtesy of the bank HÀ NỘI — Asia Risk, a prestigious magazine specialising in risk management and derivatives in the Asian market, has just honoured VPBank as ‘House of the Year 2021’ – the best bank in the field of risk management and derivative products in Việt Nam. This prestigious award is testament to VPBank’s outstanding capacity in providing effective financial solutions to meet the needs of corporate customers in Việt Nam. The voting committee of the award includes representatives of leading credit institutions, banks, and fund management companies around the world. Through the objective review process, the voting committee was deeply impressed by VPBank's ability to improve financial instruments, especially the ability to provide a wide variety of large-scale derivative products to customers with modern and advanced risk management systems according to international practices. This prestigious award is testament to VPBank’s outstanding capacity in providing effective financial solutions to meet the needs of corporate customers in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of the bank Notably, due to comprehensive financial solutions accompanying customers, the total sales of derivative products including cross currency swaps (CCS) and interest rate swaps (IRS) of VPBank at the end of 2020… Read full this story

