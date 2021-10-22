VPBank signs US$100 million loan with JICA and SMBC

World Luxury Hotel Awards 2021 honours 5 high-class hotels and resorts of Sun Group CapitaLand again recognised as global sustainability leader in property sector "Vaccine passport" – both citizens and businesses are waiting impatiently “Western City” in the heart of the capital – regarded as the coordinates of the international community Special factors at two high-end resorts of Sun Group named in the Top 25 Leading Asian Resorts VPBank signed the syndicated loan of US$100 million with JICA and SMBC. — Photo courtesy of the bank HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) has signed a loan fund with the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to promote better financial access among female-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Under the agreement, JICA and SMBC would provide a syndicated loan of US$100 million to VPBank through Japan’s Private Sector Investment and Finance (PSIF). Representatives of VPBank, JICA and SMBC at the signing ceremony. — Photo courtesy of the bank Speaking at the signing ceemony, a representative from VPBank said: "VPBank is the first private bank in Việt Nam to receive a syndicated loan from a development organisation under the Japanese Government and the largest… Read full this story

