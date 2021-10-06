VPBank Prime launched to target younger Vietnamese generations

VPBank Prime combines products and services for young Vietnamese people — Photo courtesy of the bank HÀ NỘI — VPBank has launched VPBank Prime, the first financial brand in Việt Nam dedicated to the young generations. Young Vietnamese are classed as the generation born between 1980 – 2000 (also known as the Millennials generation), accounting for about 35 per cent of the population, or more than 33 million people. They are business owners, middle managers or salaried people with a good income in society. This is considered the “golden” generation and is always taken care of by financial brands. Over the years, VPBank has served this group of customers. In 2020, VPBank co-operated with Nielsen, Việt Nam’s leading market research company, who concluded that this generation prefers smart services coupled with fast and convenient online products. It is noteworthy that this young generation, although very active in their lifestyle, is still quite passive in financial management, sometimes struggling in spending, investing and accumulating for the future. For young people, the best choice is not always the lowest price but the most convenient. Therefore the VPBank Prime combines products and services into a “combo”, such as digital accounts 5in1, Prime Savings savings… Read full this story

