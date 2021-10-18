VN-Index hovers around 1,400 points due to rising selling pressure

A PetroVietnam Gas worker operating equipment. The company shares soared more than 4 per cent, boosted by higher gas and oil price in the international market. — Photo pvgas.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The benchmark indices finished higher on Monday, but the VN-Index failed to cross over the key psychological level of 1,400 points level as the rising selling force weighed on the market in the late session. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index increased 2.83 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 1.395.53 points. The market opened the morning session on a positive note, with bullish sentiment pushing the benchmark to 1,399.97 points. However, the rally was capped by profit-taking activities in the last minutes. The market’s breadth was negative as 193 stocks climbed and 245 declined, while the liquidity remained high. Accordingly, more than 795.9 million stocks were traded on the southern bourse, worth over VNĐ23.65 trillion (US$836.8 million). The index’s uptrend was mainly driven by some large-cap stocks in energy, banking and manufacturing sectors. The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index posted a gain of 5.65 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 1,510.49 points. Of which, sixteen stocks in the VN30 basket jumped, while twelve stocks fell and two stocks ended flat. PetroVietnam Gas… Read full this story

