VN-Index gains over 31 points, setting new record high

Inside a Vietcombank branch. The bank shares jumped more than 2.2 per cent yesterday, supporting the market's uptrend. Photo chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Shares settled higher on Wednesday as the return of investors' risk appetite pushed the general sentiment on the market. Foreign investments also came back with a net buy volume of more than VNĐ1 trillion (US$44.8 million). The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose to the highest level since 2000, when the market was established, and broke over the key level of 1,400 points. It surged 31.30 points, or 2.26 per cent, to 1,423.02 points. The index rose more than 18 points this morning. The market's breadth was positive, with the liquidity rising sharply. The total trading value on the stock market was over VNĐ30.4 trillion, up 29.7 per cent compared to yesterday. Of which, the trading value on HoSE jumped 28 per cent to VNĐ25 trillion. The index's strong rally was boosted by gains in many large-cap stocks across all sectors on rising risk appetite. The 30 biggest stocks VN30-Index climbed 33.84 points, or 2.28 per cent, to 1,516.46 points, with all stocks witnessing gains in the afternoon session.

