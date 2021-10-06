Virtual workshop held to tackle worldwide lack of adherence to medical treatment

A speaker at the virtual knowledge session, entitled 'Adherence: From Treating Diseases to Treating People", on October 5. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — In Việt Nam and across the world, the lack of adherence to medical treatments is a critical public health challenge, participants heard at an exclusive workshop on October 5. The virtual workshop, entitled 'Adherence: From Treating Diseases to Treating People", was organised by Abbott, a US healthcare company, to share the health and economic consequences caused by a lack of adherence to medical treatment. The session was addressed by Prof. John Weinman of King's College, London, who is commonly recognized as a founder of modern health psychology. Other eminent speakers included Dr Sheri Pruitt, a Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral Science Consultant from the US, Prof. John Piette, Professor of Health Behavior & Health Education and Director of the Centre for Managing Chronic Disease, Ann Arbour, in the US. The speakers discussed the various components of adherence, including social and economic factors, the role of behavioural science, and how to make action efficient and sustainable adherence solutions. "Adherence is an observable and measurable behaviour that is typically repeated, such as taking daily medication or exercising. When patients… Read full this story

