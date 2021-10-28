VinaCapital open-ended funds easily beat index

All open-ended funds of VinaCapital Fund Management JSC achieve outstanding performances in the first nine months of the year. — Photo courtesy of VinaCapital HCM CITY — All of VinaCapital Fund Management JSC's open-ended funds achieved outstanding performances in the first nine months of the year. They include the Vietnam Equity Special Access Fund (VESAF), VinaWealth Equity Opportunity Fund (VEOF), VinaCapital Insights Balanced Fund (VIBF), VinaWealth Enhanced Fixed Income Fund (VFF), and VinaCapital VN100 ETF. VESAF reported a return of 57.6 per cent, making it the best performing open-ended equity fund in the market, a repeat of its market-beating performance in 2020. VEOF and VIBF achieved returns of 45.2 per cent and 31.9 per cent, outperforming the benchmark VN-Index and putting them among the top three performers in their respective fund classes. The VN100 ETF, launched in 2020, returned 31.8 per cent. Bond fund VFF provided a return of 5.45 per cent, the highest in that category. The total assets under management by these five funds were worth more than VNĐ2.9 trillion as of September 30. VESAF mainly invests in listed medium- and small-cap stocks with high growth potential and foreign ownership limits. VEOF mainly invests in large and medium-sized… Read full this story

