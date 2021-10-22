By the end of September 2021, Viettel had 44 patents granted in Việt Nam and seven in the US. — Photo courtesy of Viettel HÀ NỘI — Viettel is the most influential Vietnamese enterprise in terms of innovation in South Asia and Southeast Asia in 2021, according to Clarivate, a global leader in providing information on the reputation of research quality and innovation. Clarivate has released an independent assessment report on a list of 276 institutions including universities, government research agencies and technology corporations that lead innovation globally. In South Asia and Southeast Asia, there are 27 accredited institutions. Viettel is the only Vietnamese enterprise together with Hà Nội University of Science and Technology in the category of higher education institutions, and the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology in the category of Government Research Organisations. Clarivate's assessment is based on an analysis of patent and citation volume, patent success and the level of globalisation, using patent data from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI). By the end of September 2021, Viettel had 44 patents granted in Việt Nam and seven in the US. According to the list of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Viettel is… Read full this story

Viettel named most influential Vietnamese enterprises in innovation have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.