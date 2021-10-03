The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is consulting the People’s Committees of provinces and cities on a draft plan for the reopening of air travel in phase one from October 5. Vietnam plans to resume domestic flights between Hanoi and other localities from October 5, according to the latest proposal of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport is expected to reopen. Photo: Vietnam Airlines CAAV's Deputy Director Vo Huy Cuong said his agency has sent a dispatch to the Hanoi People’s Committee on October 2, to consult on a plan on reopening domestic air transport in phase one that will start from October 5 with information on flight routes, operators, and frequency of landing and take-off at Noi Bai International Airport. According to the draft plan, domestic airlines will operate 91 return flights per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Kien Giang (Phu Quoc, Rach Gia), Nghe An and Quang Binh, Ba Ria – Vung Tau (Con Dao), Quang Nam, Cantho, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai, Thua Thien Hue, Lam Dong, Dien Bien, Danang, Khanh Hoa, and Dak Lak. Cuong said opinions of provinces and cities housing airports will be the basis… Read full this story
- ‘Worse Than Anyone Expected’: Air Travel Emissions Vastly Outpace Predictions
- Unlimited Flights for One Flat Price: Could OneGo Be the Netflix of Air Travel?
- Venezuela's domestic airline industry suffers amid economic crisis
- Air pollution in Hanoi exceeds red-warning level
- Vietnam welcomes 12.9 million foreign tourists in 9 months
- Christmas travel: 7,000+ flights delayed as holiday rush begins
- Tourism in India is booming; in 10 years nation to become fourth largest travel economy, but there’s a problem
- Traveling with pets this holiday season? Read this first
- Lion Air crash: Pilots fought automatic safety system before plane plunged
- Oman Air resumes its service to the Maldives this October
Vietnam’s domestic air travel to reopen from October 5 have 297 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.