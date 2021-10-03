Vietnam’s domestic air travel to reopen from October 5

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is consulting the People’s Committees of provinces and cities on a draft plan for the reopening of air travel in phase one from October 5. Vietnam plans to resume domestic flights between Hanoi and other localities from October 5, according to the latest proposal of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport is expected to reopen. Photo: Vietnam Airlines CAAV's Deputy Director Vo Huy Cuong said his agency has sent a dispatch to the Hanoi People’s Committee on October 2, to consult on a plan on reopening domestic air transport in phase one that will start from October 5 with information on flight routes, operators, and frequency of landing and take-off at Noi Bai International Airport. According to the draft plan, domestic airlines will operate 91 return flights per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Kien Giang (Phu Quoc, Rach Gia), Nghe An and Quang Binh, Ba Ria – Vung Tau (Con Dao), Quang Nam, Cantho, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai, Thua Thien Hue, Lam Dong, Dien Bien, Danang, Khanh Hoa, and Dak Lak. Cuong said opinions of provinces and cities housing airports will be the basis… Read full this story

