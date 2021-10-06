Vietnamese striker among players to watch in Group B: AFC

The AFC said the game against China could be the opportunity Linh needs to quench his thirst for scoring. "Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Tien Linh was Vietnam's main source of goals in the previous round of qualifying, and the 23-year-old remains the spearhead of their attack in the AFC Asian Qualifiers, albeit one that hasn't yet managed to hit the target in the opening ties," the AFC wrote on its website. It went on to say that Linh, aided and abetted by talented play-maker Nguyen Quang Hai, "will be keen to rediscover his goal-scoring touch and fire Vietnam to a historic first victory." The game will kick off at 0 a.m. on October 8 (Vietnam time). Vietnam lost to China in all their previous six face-offs. Vietnamese players have been thoroughly prepared for the match and will join a training session at the Sharjah Stadium in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the venue of the game, on October 6. The match will be played without audiences due to COVID-19, according to the stadium’s managing board. Both Vietnam and China collected zero points after their two opening matches. The Vietnamese team was defeated 0-1 by Australia and 1-3… Read full this story
- West Ham players watch back Andy Carroll’s thunderous bicycle kick as they review debut season at the London Stadium
- Ian Holloway made his QPR players watch Coach Carter as he prepares for first game back in charge this weekend
- What to watch for this football season – The Review
- Vietnamese goalkeeper banned for TWO YEARS after standing still to allow opponents to score THREE goals in bizarre protest
- NFL 2019 season: 100 players, coaches, names to know this year
- Controversial Sheik Salman elected head of football's AFC
- It starts today: What to watch for in NFL Week 1 matchups
- AFC Wimbledon film: Hollywood screenwriter has been hired to film story about the Dons
- Sutton United striker Roarie Deacon hails the magic of the FA Cup as fans celebrate drawing Arsenal at Gander Green Lane
- Five NFL story lines to watch this season
Vietnamese striker among players to watch in Group B: AFC have 341 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.