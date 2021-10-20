Vietnamese referees to officiate international tournaments

Football FIFA Elite referee Ngô Duy Lân will officiate games at the AFC U23 Championship’s qualification in Singapore. — Photo oxii.vn HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese match officials have been chosen to referee games at international tournaments later this year. FIFA Elite referee Ngô Duy Lân will officiate in Group H of the AFC U23 Championship’s qualification in Singapore from October 21 to November 1. Lân, 37, is the only male FIFA-certificated referee from Việt Nam to reach Elite level. He has won Việt Nam’s Golden Whistle title for best referee of the year twice and taken part in a number of different international events. He is one of three Vietnamese officials assigned to work at the continental tournament along with referee assistant Nguyễn Trung Hậu and fourth official Đặng Thanh Hạ. However, Hậu and Hạ could not meet Singapore’s health policy on the COVID-19 pandemic control which requires visitors to have two vaccination shots at least 14 days before their entry. Việt Nam also compete in the qualifier’s Group I in Kyrgyzstan. Việt Nam will play Chinese Taipei on October 27 and Myanmar on November 2. Việt Nam players are currently at their training camp in the UAE where they defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in a friendly match on October… Read full this story

