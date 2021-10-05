Vietnamese products at risk of trade violation investigations

Imports of sugar into Việt Nam have risen ten-fold in the past year. Much of it is thought to come from fraudulent origins. — File Photo HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) have warned that Vietnamese products are at risking of falling foul of anti-dumping and trade defence investigations. Early this year, TRAV noted that at least 11 domestic products were at high risk of investigation for trade defence measures or origin fraud, including Vietnamese plywood quartz products, ceramic tiles and electric bikes. According to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFOREST), by the end of last year, many newly-established Vietnamese companies had imported wood for kitchen and bathroom furniture from China. It is thought that these imported materials were from fraudulent origins, to enjoy tax incentives when exporting to the US market. A representative of VIFOREST said it required the relevant authorities to conduct impromptu inspections to find out who had helped these businesses in importing these products. The local steel industry had already faced lawsuits against tax evasion and dumping from 2004-2020; most were for anti-dumping violations. The Vietnam Steel Association has warned of the risk of losing out on exports and preferential tariffs due to… Read full this story

