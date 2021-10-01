Vietnamese monks, nuns in Laos support local COVID-19 fight

The goods are donated by Vietnamese monks, nuns and Buddhist followers in Vientiane. At the hand-over ceremony on October 1, the Venerable, who is also head of the coordinating board of Buddhism in Laos, said the donors hope the goods would help alleviate some of the difficulties for the Lao people. Khamchan Phomxengsavan – Standing Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction highly appreciated the contribution of the Vietnamese monks, nuns and Buddhist followers in Laos, which she said showed the bond and concern of the Vietnamese community in Laos for the host country, especially in difficult times. Source: VNA

