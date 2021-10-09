The event was co-hosted by the SKARO GmbH company, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, the Digital Transformation Center in Vietnam under the International Cooperation Agency of Germany (GIZ), and the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises. Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany Dang Chung Thuy described AsiaBerlin Summit 2021 and the event in particular as an excellent platform to link the two countries' businesses, start-ups and investors together. He hailed Germany as one of the most important partners of Vietnam in the European Union. Two-way trade doubled in the past decade, reaching 13.2 billion EUR last year, making Vietnam the largest trade partner of the European country in ASEAN. With nearly 450 valid projects in Vietnam, Germany became one of the three biggest investors in the country during the period. Participants at the event shared creative ideas about technological, energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions. The AsiaBerlin initiative aims to create a start-up ecological system between Asia and Berlin, thus helping startups in different areas, from Smart City, Urban Tech, GreenTech, to Climate Tech, Fintech, Social Entrepreneurship and Artificial Intelligence. It is the fifth time the Vietnamese Embassy has attended the AsiaBerlin Summit. Source: VNA

Vietnamese, German start-ups meet at AsiaBerlin Summit 2021 have 279 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.