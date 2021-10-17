A poster from Gái Già Lắm Chiêu V – Những Cuộc Đời Vương Giả (The Tricky Ladies V: Luxurious Lives), a film about love and women which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo courtesy of the producer Thu Anh HCM CITY — Vietnamese films are ready to go back to the cinema after being suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Highlighted films, Gái Già Lắm Chiêu V – Những Cuộc Đời Vương Giả (The Tricky Ladies V: Luxurious Lives) and Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh), were scheduled to be in cinemas early this year. Both works were postponed after cinemas in Hà Nội and HCM City, the two biggest markets in the country, closed on May 3 when the fourth wave of COVID-19 started in late April. Hà Nội, HCM City and southern provinces allowed many activities, markets, supermarkets and services to reopen on October 1. However, cinemas were still not on the list. Cinemas have reopened in northern provinces such as Bắc Ninh, Hạ Long, Tuyên Quang, Yên Bái and Thái Nguyên. According to a representative of Thiên Ngân (Galaxy) Studio, one of the country's leading film distributors – cinema owners, the agency and other cinema owners and film producers sent a letter to the Prime Minister and HCM City People’s Committee proposing a reopening on October 15. "We're… Read full this story

Vietnamese films ready for screening have 357 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.