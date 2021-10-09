Vietnamese Defense Ministry presents medical supplies to Laos

At the reception, General Chien highlighted that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two parties, two states, two militaries and two peoples have been continuously consolidated and developed in a practical and effective manner, and defense cooperation is an important pillar in their relationship. On the basis of the protocol and annual cooperation plan, bilateral defense cooperation in different fields has been comprehensively developing in an intensive, practical, and effective manner, contributing importantly to the national construction and defense in each country. The Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister also took the occasion to thank the Lao Ministry of Defense for supporting the Vietnamese Defense Ministry in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the deed demonstrated the solidarity and sharing spirit of the two countries in any circumstances. General Chien also highly appreciated the Lao People's Army's efforts in helping the Lao Government in responding the COVID-19 situation and ensuring national security over the past time. The Vietnamese official expressed sympathy for difficulties confronting Laos and believed that the Lao Government will soon contain the pandemic and bring life back to normal. The host also announced that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense has decided to present… Read full this story
