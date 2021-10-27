Vietnamese building to be presented at world architectural festival

The Veil-White Palace Event and Exhibition Centre in HCM City will be featured at World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2021. — Photo Thông Tin Chính Phủ Facebook HCM CITY — The Veil-White Palace Event and Exhibition Centre in HCM City is among the shortlisted projects of the upcoming World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2021, dubbed the "Oscars of architecture". The building will also be the only representative of Vietnamese architecture to attend the prestigious architecture event that will take place in Lisbon, Portugal on December 1-3. It will be presented in the Display – Completed Buildings category. Now in its 13th year, the WAF is the world's largest annual festival and live awards competition dedicated to celebrating and sharing architectural excellence from across the globe. It serves as a platform for the architecture community to share expertise and learn from each other. It is also the only global architecture festival that combines awards, seminars and networking. Due to continuing COVID-19 travel restrictions, WAF is to migrate its 2021 event to a live and interactive digital format, along with sister event INSIDE World Festival of Interiors. The Veil was designed by architect Nghiêm Đình Toàn from me+ Architect Company and completed within 11 months…. Read full this story

