HÀ NỘI — A video by Vietnamese artist Phương Linh is one of four pieces from Việt Nam that has been chosen for display at a prestigious art exhibition in Queensland, Australia, starting on December 4. The 10th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT) will feature Linh’s art video, titled “The Head”, which lasts for 4 minutes 45 seconds and has attracted the attention of an international audience. ”The Head” by Nguyễn Phương Linh, created in 2021. — Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Phương Linh/APT10 Nguyễn Phương Linh of Hà Nội is passionate about installation art. She is an art consultant at the creative space Nhà Sàn Collective Art, a familiar destination of many artists in the capital. Her work exploits historical materials, using symbols and repetitive objects to convey messages of indifference about people, places and customs. A painting by Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang, who resides in HCM City, will also be displayed at the exhibition. Her piece, which has no name, is a silk painting created in 2015, combining the traditional áo dài with iconic Vietnamese elements such as flowers and dragons. A silk painting by Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang, from 2015. — Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang/APT10 The female… Read full this story

Vietnamese artworks on display at prestigious exhibition in Australia have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.