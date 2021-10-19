Vietnamese army required to intensify peacekeeping missions

In seven years of taking part in the UN peacekeeping force, Vietnam has joined missions in the UN's headquarters in New York, in South Sudan, and in Central Africa. Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the army to strengthen its peacekeeping missions entrusted by the United Nations. Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, representatives of UN bodies and partner countries, and female peacekeepers. Photo: QDND The army needs to step by step expand the scope of operation, mainly in command and management at the UN together with fields of Vietnam's strengths like military engineering, military control, communications, and military transport, Phuc said on Oct 18 at the commendation ceremony for Vietnamese individuals and units participating in the UN peacekeeping missions between 2012-2020. Dozens of defense attachés of the UN bodies and foreign missions in Hanoi attended the ceremony. Deploying the UN peacekeeping missions outside Vietnam is the concretization of the "Overall scheme on Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations" approved by Politburo, the country’s most powerful body, in 2013 and the National Assembly's Resolution No.130 on this field, Phuc said. Since June 2014, Vietnam dispatched 246 personnel to work in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the United… Read full this story

