Vietnamese 5th graders achieve good results in Southeast Asia

A class at Chu Văn An Primary School in the northern province of Nam Định. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese 5th graders achieved the highest rank in terms of learning outcome assessment in the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) for the 2018-2021 period, according to the Ministry of Education and Training. The SEA-PLM is a regional programme to assess learning outcomes of Grade 5 students to inform policy-making and ensure all children achieve meaningful learning outcomes. About 30,000 students from six countries of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines and Việt Nam participated in the first assessment round of SEA-PLM which was implemented in 2019. This first round focused on the 5th grade students and on three learning domains of reading, writing and mathematics. In the subject of mathematics, the average score of Vietnamese students was 341.55 points while the average score of students of the six countries was 304.79 points. In reading, the Vietnamese students got an average score of 336.46 points compared to the average score of the six countries' students of 300 points. And in the field of writing, the average score of Vietnamese students was 328.01 points while the average score of students of the six countries was 304.92… Read full this story

