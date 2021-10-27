Vietnam, U.K. agree on early mutual recognition of “vaccine passport”

Chinh again thanked the U.K. government for its timely donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, and suggested the U.K. continue to help Vietnam access vaccines and treatment drugs, especially the transfer of COVID-19 vaccine production technologies. Lauding Vietnam's performance in pandemic prevention and control, Johnson said the U.K. will present more medical supplies worth 500,000 GBP (689,930 USD) to the Southeast Asian nation. PM Chinh spoke highly of the U.K.'s leading role in raising commitments and initiatives at the upcoming 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and affirmed that Vietnam will continue to make strong commitments to contributing to global efforts against climate change, and closely coordinate with the U.K. to ensure the success of the event. Both PMs expressed their delight at the strong development of the Vietnam – U.K. strategic partnership over the past time, and consented to further the coordination to accelerate the materialization of multi-faceted cooperation orientations. Johnson praised Vietnam's role and position in the region and within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressing the U.K. considers Vietnam an important partner in the region as the U.K. is adjusting its policy towards strengthening cooperation with Indo-Pacific. Chinh… Read full this story

