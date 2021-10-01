Vietnam treasures development of stable, healthy, sustainable ties with China: Minister

Dien, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee, made the statement in a video clip sent to the Chinese people via the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi to congratulate them on the 72nd founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (October 1, 1949 – 2021). In his speech, the minister congratulated the Chinese Party, Government, and people on the great achievements they have obtained over the past 72 years. He believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as the core, the Chinese people will continue to gain many new victories, making important contributions to the overall development and prosperity of the region and the world. The minister stressed that given complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and China should step up cooperation and create strong impetus for their recovery and economic development; and coordinate to effectively implement common perceptions reached by their senior Party and State leaders as well as those achieved at the recent 13th session of the Steering Committee for Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation. The two nations need to promote economic and trade cooperation towards a more sustainable direction… Read full this story
- Home/ Cai HongChina and Japan must work together to build sustainable ties
- Economic and social development created rubber industry benefits to the society
- China wants premier's Japan trip to return ties to normal
- China expected to donate pair of endangered crested ibises to Japan as sign of improving ties
- India, Nepal Agree to Boost Trade Ties, Connectivity
- US: China South China Sea militarisation will have consequences
- China's gold mine at Arunachal border another flash point with India?
- Ethiopia: Empowering Women for Socio-Economic Development
- Home/ Business/ China US trade tensions Xi's envoy Liu He meets Kissinger, lawmakers in US
- Ghana: Help in the Realization of Sustainable Development Goals--President Akufo-Addo Urges Organized Labour
Vietnam treasures development of stable, healthy, sustainable ties with China: Minister have 304 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.