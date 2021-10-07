Vietnam speaks out on Chinese film’s trailer distorting history

The newly released trailer of the Chinese movie Wang Bai's Army has caused an outrage in Vietnam for falsifying historical facts of the fight to protect Vietnam's northern border. The newly released trailer for the Chinese movie Wang Bai's Army has caused outrage in Vietnam for falsifying historical facts of the fight to protect Vietnam's northern border. Vietnamese Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said it has caught the attention of the Vietnamese authorities and people. "Vietnam's consistent stance on historical issues is to put aside the past, look to the future, assess the history accurately and objectively, and take actions to enhance understanding among the peoples, contributing to the friendship, cooperation and development among the countries,” Hang stressed during a regular briefing today. Vietnamese Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang The spokesperson went on to say that, Vietnam requests China to strictly abide by the mutual perception by the two countries' leaders on the friendship and objective propaganda with the aim to reinforce a social foundation that favors the development of bilateral ties. Earlier, the Chinese social network Baidu has released the trailer for the film Wang Bai's Army. According to the social network, the film, set in 1983, is about… Read full this story

