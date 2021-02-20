Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to tap potential of trade pacts with EU, UK

FTA signatories Vietnamese-Singaporean cooperation has been growing well, especially in the fields of economic development, trade and investment. The two countries are signatories to nine FTAs, including those with major markets such as the EU and the UK. Vietnam is increasingly emerging as a manufacturer and exporter of competitive products Singapore is a major global trading hub, while Vietnam is a newly emerging manufacturer and exporter of many competitive products. A webinar discussing ways for Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses to fully tap opportunities of these FTAs was held recently by the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Multilateral Trade Policy Department, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore. Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu said that Vietnam and Singapore have the unique advantage of being the only two countries in the region with comprehensive FTAs with the EU and the UK. The two economies are highly complementary rather than competitive, enhancing the prospects of bilateral cooperation in penetrating the EU and UK markets. Making use of each other's abilities Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung said Vietnam and Singapore are the two countries with the most economic openness in Southeast Asia and also the only two… Read full this story

