Vietnam regrets at Ethiopia’s expulsion of U.N. officials: Ambassador

Addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting held on October 1 (local time) on the matter, Quy emphasized the important role of U.N. agencies, including the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and other international partners in supporting humanitarian activities in this country. The Ambassador hoped that the Ethiopian Government and U.N. agencies would cooperate closely in this regard. Given the current context, the Vietnamese diplomat called on all relevant parties to give the highest priority to the interests of the people, and to adhere to the basic principles enshrined in international law and the U.N. Charter. He suggested relevant parties facilitate unhindered humanitarian access and refrain from any actions that could plunge Ethiopia into chaos. The Ambassador said that this is time for reconciliation and dialogue in the spirit of goodwill and constructive manner to find a political solution to the current situation. Quy also stressed the need of fully respecting Ethiopia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence. The meeting took place at the request of Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the U.K. and the U.S. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths attended and delivered a speech… Read full this story

