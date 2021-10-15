Vietnam regains its position as most ideal investment location: foreign expert

Dr. Oliver Massmann, General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC, told The Hanoi Times about his views on expectations of foreign companies investing in the long term in Vietnam as the country reopens the economy. What do you think about recent rumors that foreign groups intend to shift their production out of Ho Chi Minh City to other countries due to the impact of Covid-19? The rumors are true and justified, but to see whether the relocation would actually happen, we will have to wait for around six months as it depends on how the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam will turn out. Dr. Oliver Massmann, General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC. Photo: Duane Morris Vietnam In 2020, thanks to its outstanding Covid-19 prevention, the country became one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investors looking to move its production out of pandemic-ridden China. Coupled with the enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Vietnam was set to be the new manufacturing hub of South East Asia. However, since May 2021, the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam, especially Ho Chi Minh City, took a rapid U-turn that led to nationwide lockdown for four months. Factories that wished to continue production must have their employees work and live… Read full this story

