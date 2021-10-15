Vietnam receives nearly 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by Poland, RoK

This time, the Government and people of Poland offered 887,700 doses of vaccine to Vietnam, which arrived in the country on October 14. Poland previously presented 501,600 AstraZeneca doses to the Southeast Asian nation. Meanwhile, the Government and people of the RoK donated 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, which were delivered on October 13 night. At the handover ceremony, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel said that the Government and people of Poland are grateful to the Vietnamese community in Poland for their support during the European country's COVID-19 fight. For his part, Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan said the RoK side is considering the possibility of granting an additional 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam in the coming time. Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen thanked the governments and people of Poland and the RoK for their assistance to Vietnam's COVID-19 fight in particular and public health services in general. He expressed his wish to receive more support from the governments and people of Poland and the RoK in the coming time. He underlined that Vietnamese agencies are exerting efforts to speed up vaccinations to reach herd immunity as soon as possible. Source:… Read full this story
