Vietnam needs int’l support in clearing unexploded ordnance

PANO – The Standing Office under the State Steering Committee for the National Action Programme on Overcoming the Aftermath of Bombs, Mines and Explosives Left by the War in the 2010-2025 period (Programme 504) held a press briefing and opened the exhibition “Overcoming the aftermath of bombs and mines left by the war for a peaceful life” on the morning of March 25th, at the Military Engineering Museum. Present at the event were Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tuan, Chief of the Political Education and Information Department, and Chief of the Dissemination Subcommittee of Programme 504; Major General Le Phuc Nguyen, Editor-in-Chief of the People’s Army Newspaper, and Vice Chief of the Dissemination Subcommittee of Programme 504; Major Pham Quang Xuan, Commander of the Military Engineering Corps, and Vice Chief of the Standing Office of Programme 504; along with representatives of Central ministries and agencies, and reporters. The event also drew Country Director of Norwegian Peoples’ Aid in Vietnam, Jonathan Guthrie, representatives of the US Embassy to Vietnam, international non-governmental organisations in Hanoi, Miss Vietnam 2010 Dang Thi Ngoc Han, local students and local troops. Addressing the meeting, Major General Le Phuc Nguyen said that since the foundation of Programme 504,…

