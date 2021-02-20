Vietnam Motor Show cancelled due to COVID

The 2020 Viet Nam Motor Show. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused the country's biggest auto industry show to be cancelled this year. – VNS Photo HCM CITY – The country's biggest automobile and motorcycle exhibition, the Vietnam Motor Show, will not be organised this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will return in 2022, the organising committee has announced. It had scheduled to be held at the end of this month in HCM City, but the committee said that the fourth wave of the pandemic has disrupted most socio-economic activities and the auto sector was no exception. Since lockdowns and other restrictions are in the early stages of being eased, to comply with the Government's directives on disease prevention and for public safety, the annual event could not be held as planned, it said. The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association and Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association had indicated attendance was confirmed by 12 auto brands, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, MG, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. "The schedule for next year's exhibition will be … announced … in or after the first quarter of 2022, depending on the epidemic situation," Cong Quyet Dao, of the organising committee's PR sub-committee,… Read full this story

