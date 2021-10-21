Vietnam concerned about situation in African Great Lakes

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the U.N. upheld the role of regional cooperation and hailed efforts made to promote relations between Great Lakes countries recently during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held on October 20 to adopt a presidential statement on the Great Lakes. He said the humanitarian situation remains worrisome, especially in eastern Congo. He expressed his concern over the plight of millions of displaced people and refugees, as well as the more than 27 million people in Congo that face crisis‑level food insecurity. In that context, he encouraged the further intensification of cooperation to implement the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework, to strengthen management of nature resources and to tackle threats posed by armed groups. The meeting was held under the chair of Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya and Council President for October Raychelle Omamo. The adopted Presidential Statement called on relevant sides to continue commitments to implementing the 2013 Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for Congo and the Region endorsed by 13 signatory countries, the African Union, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, the Southern African Development Community and the U.N. The document also… Read full this story

