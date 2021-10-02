VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEBRUARY 10

HCM City targets domestic market for tourism recovery The Ho Chi Minh City tourism sector this year plans to focus on digitalisation of the industry and promotion of domestic tourism amid a downturn in tourism because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector will continue its efforts to boost domestic tourism as the main factor driving the recovery of the tourism industry. The tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello Ho Chi Minh City,’ has been implemented to promote the city as a safe, vibrant and friendly destination. Tourism cooperation and linkages between HCM City and the Northeast, Northwest and the Central regions will also serve to boost domestic travel. The city aims to receive 33.5 million domestic visitors this year if COVID-19 remains under control in the country./. Tet sales increase sharply on low prices With a week to go for Tet (the Lunar New Year) sales of goods bought to celebrate the Lunar New Year have increased by 30-40 percent from normal times, according to market observers. They attribute it to prices remaining steady and people’s increasing income at the end of the year. Saigon Co.op’s supermarket chains have managed to meet market demand thanks to early preparation of goods, accurate forecast of demand and discounts, Nguyen… Read full this story

