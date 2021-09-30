Vietnam and Japan work to promote women, peace and security initiative

The online seminar was co-chaired by Tomoko Matsuzawa, Director for Defense Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region under the International Policy Division of the Defense Policy Bureau of Japanese Ministry of Defense, and Senior Colonel Mac Duc Trong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Under the theme "Women's Participation in U.N. Peacekeeping Operations, Obtained Achievements and Challenges," the event was an opportunity for delegates from Vietnam, Japan and ADMM+ countries to discuss and exchange experiences in a bid to strengthen women's role in U.N. peacekeeping duties, thus promoting cooperation in the field. Organizers expected that information and experiences shared at the seminar would contribute to raising peacekeepers' capabilities in carrying out peacekeeping duties. Speaking at the event, Ms. Tomoko Matsuzawa, who is also Head of the Japanese EWG PKO, shared her experience in promoting gender equality and preventing abuse. She affirmed that women can absolutely carry out all duties within U.N. peacekeeping operations, including military activities as men do. However, they have to overcome more challenges than their male peers. Apart from raising their command of foreign languages and fitness, women joining U.N. peacekeeping operations have to overcome social and traditional prejudice. Additionally, the Japanese chair emphasized the… Read full this story

