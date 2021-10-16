Vietnam and Australia target mutual goal of becoming top 10 trading partners

Economic ties become key in the strategic partnership that was set up in 2018. Hanoi and Canberra have made efforts to support the mutual goal of becoming top 10 trading partners and doubling two-way investment in the strategy which is due for completion in late 2021. Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie. Photo: VGP The two countries have made impressive progress preparing the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES), which focusled on key sectors of current and future economic importance to both nations, reported at the meeting in Hanoi on Oct 15 between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie. In the first eight months this year, the two-way trade surpassed US$8 billion, up 50.7% on-year, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). Economic engagement is one of three pillars in bilateral relations since they upgraded the relationship to Strategic Partnership in 2018. The EEES, which in 2019 Vietnam's Former Prime Minister Phuc and Australia's Prime Minister Morrison agreed to develop, will not only reinforce the two countries' shared commitment to trade liberalization and economic connectivity but also assist with economic recovery given the economic challenges… Read full this story

