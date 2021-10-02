Vietnam agriculture targets big firms but should not forget smaller companies

Vietnam tries to attract ‘eagles’, or big investors, into agriculture, but it also needs ‘sparrows’ or cooperatives and small enterprises. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the farm produce processing industry in Vietnam has been developing rapidly thanks to the application of high technology, thus helping increase the added value of farm produce. Sixty-seven large-scale farm produce processing plants have become operational in the last five years with total investment capital of $2.58 billion, creating new capability that promotes agriculture restructuring. The production and business organization in agriculture has become more suited to the market economy and large-scale production. Many new-generation cooperatives and farms have been set up and are running well. Agriculture firms have been developing rapidly with increasingly large scale. To date, Vietnam has 7,500 facilities that process farm produce in industrial scale for export. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said Vietnamese enterprises have stepped up investment in agriculture and there have been more and more large economic groups in agriculture sector. “They (large economic groups) understand that agriculture is not the sector which can bring profits immediately, and… Read full this story

