A Vietjet staff member takes the temperature of a passenger. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet HCM CITY – Vietjet is providing passengers with Eco tickets priced at zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) on all re-opened routes until October 20. These routes connect HCM City to Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Quy Nhơn in Bình Định Province), Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Chu Lai in Quảng Nam Province, Huế, Đồng Hới City in Quảng Bình Province, Tuy Hoà City in Phú Yên Province, Phú Quốc Island in Kiên Giang Province and Nha Trang City in Khánh Hoà Province. Other routes are from Hà Nội to Đà Nẵng, Đà Nẵng to Cần Thơ, Thanh Hóa to Cần Thơ and Thanh Hóa to Nha Trang. Vietjet said it would update the flight schedule after October 20 when receiving permission from the management authority. With Vietjet Travel Pass, passengers will be supported to complete test and vaccination certificates or medical declarations on https://vnkm.yte.gov.vn or mobile app, according to Vietjet. According to the regulations of the authorities, passengers have to be fully vaccinated with the green card certificate on the electronic health book/PC-Covid or the full dose vaccine certificate issued by the authorities. Passengers who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days or have been cured of F0 within six months by the… Read full this story

Vietjet offers discounted tickets on all re-opened routes have 339 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.