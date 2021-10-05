Việt Nam’s power development plan to boost LNG sector

The prospect for LNG imports into Việt Nam over a 10-year horizon is strong. Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI — The outlook for Việt Nam's emerging liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector remains promising as the country's need for the product is large to serve its power development plan, according to Fitch Solutions. According to a recent report by the international financial services provider, Việt Nam is one of several new LNG markets in Asia that are forecast to begin first imports in the coming decade as the country looks towards the fuel to replace declining domestic production and replace pollutive, environmentally-harming fuels in the energy mix. Having been historically self-sufficient in natural gas, Việt Nam's need for LNG imports is large and growing, and stems from fast declining output across mature offshore fields, a slowdown in exploration and the lack of access to any cross-border pipelines. A number of large-scale developments on the horizon, including Cá Voi Xanh (Blue Whale) and Block B-O, could add significant volumes of new output and in turn, reduce the future need for imports if successfully developed. Fitch said the prospect for LNG imports into Việt Nam over a 10-year horizon is strong. Hypothetical LNG imports are forecast… Read full this story

