Việt Nam’s NanoDragon satellite set to enter orbit on October 7

The solid-fuel Epsilon 5 rocket at the launch pad on October 5.— VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The made in Vietnam" NanoDragon satellite is scheduled to be launched into orbit on October 7. The announcement was made by Associate Professor, Phạm Anh Tuấn, General Director of the Việt Nam National Space Centre (VNSC) under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology. The launch is slated to take place from 7:51.21 am to 7:55.16 am (Hà Nội time), according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The solid-fuel Epsilon 5 rocket will carry the NanoDragon satellite and eight others into space. It will be launched from JAXA's Uchinoura Space Centre in the town of Kimotsuki in south-western Kagoshima prefecture of Japan. JAXA on October 1 morning suspended the launch of the rocket some 19 seconds before the scheduled lift-off time. According to the agency, a glitch occurred at ground radar equipment that monitors the Epsilon-5’s position and speed, located near the rocket’s launching pad. It could have caused a problem in tracking the rocket, JAXA added. The NanoDragon, a nano-layer cubesat satellite which weighs 3.8 kilogrammes, was developed by the VNSC. The satellite was delivered to Japan and tested at the Uchinoura Space Centre… Read full this story
- Top 10 economic events of Viet Nam in 2020
- UK-Viet Nam FTA to become effective from 11pm on December 31
- Top 10 economic events of Việt Nam in 2020
- Gov’t issues new rules on foreign workers in Việt Nam
- UK-Việt Nam FTA to become effective from 11pm on December 31
- Việt Nam's army make efforts in fight against COVID-19
- Online training on diabetes for healthcare workers set up
- COVID-19 successes, multilateral diplomacy, devastating disasters among Việt Nam’s top 10 events in 2020
- Japan to Develop World's First Wooden Satellites by 2023 to Reduce ‘Space Junk’
- Japan’s solution to space junk problem is wooden satellites that would burn up upon reentry
Việt Nam’s NanoDragon satellite set to enter orbit on October 7 have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.