Việt Nam’s digital banking adoption catches up with developed markets

The increase in active digital bank users is arguably higher in Việt Nam compared with APAC’s emerging markets and some APAC developed markets. — Photo vtv.vn HÀ NỘI — The adoption of digital banking in Asia-Pacific (APAC) emerging markets, especially Việt Nam, has caught up with that in developed markets. This information was released in the McKinsey report on the digital banking behaviours of 20,000 urban banking consumers across 15 APAC markets, including Việt Nam. This change in behaviour has brought the financial services industry to a new level of maturity, opening up new opportunities for banks and nonbanks alike. The window for seizing opportunities will narrow quickly as consumers give serious consideration to innovative propositions from digital banks. The report identified the gap between customers’ interest in digital banking vs their actual actions, how banks can better capture opportunities from this gap, and the core technologies that can support banks in doing so. It revealed that the increase in active digital bank users is arguably higher in Việt Nam compared with APAC’s emerging markets and some APAC developed markets. Between 2017 and 2021, 88 per cent of APAC consumers in emerging markets actively use digital banks, a 33 percentage points… Read full this story

