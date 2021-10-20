Participants of the online conference under the Mekong-US Partnership Track 1.5 Policy Dialogue framework. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs WASHINGTON — Việt Nam welcomes the US Government's strong commitment and practical actions to strengthen its cooperation with and support for Mekong countries, notably the donation of millions of doses of vaccines and medical equipment for COVID-19 prevention and control in the region, said a Vietnamese official. At a virtual opening ceremony of a conference under the Mekong-US Partnership Track 1.5 Policy Dialogue, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc lauded the rapid growth of the partnership. The conference, themed energy and infrastructure, gathers more than 130 representatives of the sides and a number of other partners. In his speech, Ngọc affirmed that energy and infrastructure are always a high priority in cooperation among Mekong countries and ASEAN member states, which is important to help narrow the development gap. The diplomat suggested that the US and Mekong countries continue to attach importance to their cooperation in the fields, especially in post-pandemic recovery efforts. He hoped there will be high-quality US projects implemented in the Mekong sub-region. Reaffirming the nation's strong commitment to the region and the importance of… Read full this story

Việt Nam welcomes US’ practical assistance for Mekong nations: ambassador have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.