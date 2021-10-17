Việt Nam urges protection of children at UNSC Committee on South Sudan’s meeting

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý. VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, on October 15 chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC)'s Committee on South Sudan (Committee 2206) with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba in attendance. Quý, who is Chairman of the committee, highly spoke of the political-security progress in South Sudan since the transitional government was established, setting the scene for the protection of vulnerable people, including children. South Sudanese children still face many challenges, he said, calling on the country's government and concerned parties to continue to implement its joint action programme on child protection with the UN. The diplomat also urged concerned parties in South Sudan to ensure children's access to food, education and healthcare, and to further promote the reintegration programme for children recruited by armed groups. He voiced his hope that the UN, its members, regional organisations and other international partners will continue providing support for South Sudan in its transition process, particularly in protecting the children. Committee 2206, established pursuant to the UNSC's Resolution 2206, is mandated to supervise the implementation of measures of the UNSC to enhance… Read full this story

