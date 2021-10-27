Việt Nam, UK agree on early mutual recognition of “vaccine passport”

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held online talks with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on October 26. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson agreed that Việt Nam and the UK will recognise each other’s "vaccine passports" early during their online talks on October 26. Chính again thanked the UK government for its timely donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam, and suggested the UK continue to help Việt Nam access vaccines and treatment drugs, especially the transfer of COVID-19 vaccine production technologies. Lauding Việt Nam's performance in pandemic prevention and control, Johnson said the UK will present more medical supplies worth 500,000 GBP (US$689,930) to the Southeast Asian nation. PM Chính spoke highly of the UK's leading role in raising commitments and initiatives at the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to make strong commitments to contributing to global efforts against climate change, and closely coordinate with the UK to ensure the success of the event. Both PMs expressed their delight at the strong development of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership over the past time, and consented to further the coordination… Read full this story

