Việt Nam will pilot Mobile Money service across the country for two years before officially launching it. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will pilot the Mobile Money service across the country for two years before officially launching it, according to Deputy Governor of the State Bank Đào Minh Tú. The development of services using mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services (Mobile Money) is expected to promote financial inclusion and non-cash payment in Việt Nam, especially amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, in Việt Nam, there are nearly 125 million mobile phone subscribers, while the proportion of adults with bank accounts is only 64 per cent. Mobile Money is expected to make a drastic change in the payment of essential services. According to the State Bank, this payment method will be especially helpful in remote areas, where people do not have bank accounts or access to modern payment services. This service will help expand more non-cash payment channels, especially in the context of COVID-19. The Vietnamese military-run group Viettel, the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation (MobiFone) have registered to pilot the payment service. Tú said that the joint management of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry… Read full this story

Việt Nam to pilot Mobile Money service for two years have 248 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.