Việt Nam thanks COVAX, US Gov’t for latest donation of 1.5 million Pfizer vaccines

(From left) UNICEF Representative in Việt Nam Rana Flowers, WHO Representative in Việt Nam Dr. Kidong Park, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang, and Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Việt Nam Christopher Klein at the reception ceremony for the 1.5 million doses of vaccine that the US Government donates to Việt Nam via COVAX. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday to symbolically receive 1.5 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility with assistance from the US Government. The shipment arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội late Saturday , the US Embassy announced. Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang thanked the COVAX Facility and the US Government and people for their timely support as Việt Nam accelerates its COVID-19 vaccine drive. The assistance helped Việt Nam effectively control the pandemic and safely adapt to the "new normal," he said, adding that COVAX had remained a major provider of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam, supplying the country with a total of 14 million doses so far, while the US had been top vaccine donor to COVAX…

