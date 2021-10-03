Việt Nam supports equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution, human rights protection

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý has called for equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world at the UN meeting. — AFP/VNA Photo NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has underlined the need to enhance global solidarity, promote the production and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine at a reasonable cost in a timely and universal manner across the world. He made the statement during a deliberation of the Third Committee – Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) chaired by Ambassador Mohamed Siad Doualeh (Djibouti), which will run from September 30 to November 19, within the 76th session of the UNGA. Quý used the occasion to express Việt Nam's gratitude to partners, international organisations and people of worldwide for their support to Việt Nam’s fight against COVID-19. To recover better and leave no one behind, he stressed the need for transitional leadership and strong political will, stating that recovery policies must ensure sustainability and inclusion. Short, mid, and long-term measures need to place people at the centre, with a focus on poverty reduction and hunger elimination as well as education and healthcare provisions for all, he added. The Ambassador affirmed that human rights… Read full this story

