Việt Nam reports 5,519 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

People wear face masks while going out for Halloween in Hà Nội. The capital city recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 5,519 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s tally to 921,122. Of the new infections, 5,504 are domestically transmitted while the remainder are imported. HCM City still recorded the highest number of daily cases with 1,041, followed by Đồng Nai (688) and Bình Dương (672). The capital city of Hà Nội recorded 46 new cases. The other cases were detected in Bạc Liêu (415), An Giang (342), Kiên Giang (295), Tiền Giang (222), Sóc Trăng (180), Đắk Lắk (157), Bình Thuận (130), Cần Thơ (130), Tây Ninh (110), Long An (109), Hà Giang (103), Trà Vinh (83), Đồng Tháp (83), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (64), Gia Lai (63), Cà Mau (60), Ninh Thuận (58), Bến Tre (54), Bình Phước (49), Hậu Giang (38), Vĩnh Long (36), Phú Thọ (35), Bắc Ninh (33), Thanh Hóa (23), Hà Nam (22), Khánh Hòa (21), Bắc Giang (20), Nghệ An (19), Quảng Nam (18), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Bình Định (15), Quảng Trị (14), Quảng Bình (9), Quảng Ngãi (7), Nam Định… Read full this story

