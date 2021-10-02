Việt Nam reports 5,490 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

The new cases include 13 imported and 1,477 domestic infections which were found in HCM City (2,723), Bình Dương (1,517), Đồng Nai (509), An Giang (139), Long An (107), Kiên Giang (77), Đắk Lắk (59), Bình Thuận (47), Hà Nam (42), Khánh Hòa (36), Tiền Giang (36), Cần Thơ (23), Tây Ninh (20), Ninh Thuận (16), Quảng Bình (15), Hà Nội (14), Quảng Trị (13), Quảng Ngãi (12), Nghệ An (10), Đắk Nông (7), Bắc Giang (6), Đồng Tháp (6), Hậu Giang (5), Phú Thọ (5), Bình Định (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Cà Mau (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Phú Yên (2), Nam Định (2), Bình Phước (2), Quảng Ninh (2), Hưng Yên (1), Trà Vinh (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Hải Dương (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Gia Lai (1), and Ninh Bình (1). Details to follow shortly.

