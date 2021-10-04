Health staff take a sample for COVID-19 testing in Đông Hà, Quảng Trị Province. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — There were 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Việt Nam over the last 24 hours. 130 deaths were also announced, taking the national tally to 19,845, or 2.4 per cent of all cases. The seven-day average stands at 149 deaths a day. HCM City continued to lead the country with 2,490 new infections. The city’s total number of infections in the fourth wave is now 400,003. The remaining new cases were found in Bình Dương (1,210), Đồng Nai (701), An Giang (222), Sóc Trăng (118), Long An (90), Kiên Giang (69), Khánh Hòa (53), Tiền Giang (52), Bình Thuận (48), Cà Mau (36), Hà Nam (36), Đồng Tháp (33), Cần Thơ (27), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (25), Tây Ninh (20), Quảng Bình (18), Quảng Ngãi (17), Bình Định (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Bến Tre (12), Trà Vinh (10), Nghệ An (10), Quảng Trị (9), Bạc Liêu (9), Hà Nội (8), Đắk Nông (8), Vĩnh Long (7), Phú Yên (5), Nam Định (3), Thanh Hóa (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Phú Thọ (2), Bắc Giang (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Hải Dương (1), and Gia Lai (1). One case was… Read full this story

Việt Nam reports 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.