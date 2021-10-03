Việt Nam reports 5,376 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, record number of recoveries

Residents in Hà Nội's Hàng Bông Ward, which was adjacent to Việt Nam-Germany Hospital, are tested for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. The Hoàn Kiếm District's health authority has carried out widespread COVID-19 testing after the COVID-19 outbreak occurred. VNA/VNS Photo Hải Anh HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's pandemic situation has shown initial positive results with decreases in the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths, as well as a new record number of patients getting the all-clear, according to Sunday’s figures released by the Ministry of Health. The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to decrease in the past five days with 5,376 cases in the last 24 hours. Today’s caseload dropped by 110 compared to Saturday. It brings the national tally since the start of the pandemic to 808,578 cases. HCM City and Bình Dương Province, the two biggest hot spots in the past few months, continue to record the highest daily count, with 2,461 and 1,283 respectively. These figures decreased by 262 and 234, compared to yesterday. The breakdown of the remaining cases by localities in Việt Nam are as follows: Đồng Nai (824), An Giang (147), Long An (85), Kiên Giang (75), Bình Thuận (73), Tây Ninh (54), Khánh Hòa (50), Hà Nam (39), Đồng Tháp (35), Cần Thơ… Read full this story

