Việt Nam reports 4,806 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Health staff administering the vaccine in Lạc Dương District, Lâm Đồng Province on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has announced 4,806 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with a further 114 COVID-related deaths. Among these new cases, 11 were imported and 4,795 were local transmissions. Of these, 2,451 were detected in the community. The national tally now stands at 831,643, of which 827,033 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April. HCM City recorded the highest number of infections with 2,215, an increase of 485 cases compared to yesterday. This was followed by Bình Dương province with 828 and Đồng Nai province with 612. The other cases were detected in An Giang (182), Tây Ninh (92), Kiên Giang (89), Tiền Giang (74), Long An (66), Ninh Thuận (64), Khánh Hòa (55), Đồng Tháp (51), Cà Mau (49), Cần Thơ (48), Hà Nam (44), Hậu Giang (39), Gia Lai (39), Lâm Đồng (29), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Bình Định (18), Nghệ An (17), Trà Vinh (16), Thanh Hóa (15), Đắk Nông (15), Bến Tre (14), Vĩnh Long (14), Bình Phước (13), Quảng Ngãi (13), Bạc Liêu (10), Quảng Trị (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (7), Phú

